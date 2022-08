Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at HeplerBroom on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lemonade Insurance to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over damage claims arising from a rainstorm, was filed by Plews Shadley Racher & Braun on behalf of Manpreet Thind. The case is 1:22-cv-01585, Thind v. Lemonade Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 5:56 PM