Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Wetherington Law Firm on behalf of the estates of three individuals who died in a motor vehicle collision allegedly involving one of the defendant's semitrailers. The case is 1:23-cv-02367, Thigpen et al v. Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company.

Georgia

May 27, 2023, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

David L. Thigpen

James J. Dalton, II

Jevonte J. Smith

Lia N. Teeuwissen

Lisa Teeuwissen

Nina M. Teeuwissen

Pieter Teeuwissen

Regina Thigpen

Plaintiffs

Wetherington Law Firm, PC

defendants

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

defendant counsels

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims