Who Got The Work

Zurich Insurance Group, a Swiss life insurance company, and other defendants have tapped attorneys Terri L. Bernal and Melody C. Kiella of McAngus Goudelock & Courie to fight a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint, which arises from a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a Nissan Altima and a tractor-trailer, was filed July 28 in Georgia Northern District Court by Wetherington Law Firm on behalf of the surviving relatives of the driver of the Nissan and two passengers killed in the crash. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:22-cv-02999, Thigpen et al v. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. et al.