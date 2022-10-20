Thieving Lawyer? Fight Over Girardi Keese Fees Troubling, Ba...

News From Law.com

In one of the biggest spats over legal fees allegedly owed to the Girardi Keese estate, a bankruptcy judge rejected a law firm's request to transfer $1.87 million to a trustee, calling the contingencies attached to the move "troubling." At a hearing, the judge referenced objections by both the trustee and ex-Girardi Keese partner Robert Finnerty, another defendant in the case, who criticized The Mandell Law Firm's request to dismiss the claims against it, and award attorney fees.

October 20, 2022, 4:11 PM