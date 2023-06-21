New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action against law firm Marshall & Melhorn in Ohio Northern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 27,000 individuals' personally indefinable and banking information vulnerable to a cyberattack around June 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01222, Thiel v. Marshall & Melhorn LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 21, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Kaitlyn Thiel

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Marshall & Melhorn, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims