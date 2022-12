News From Law.com

After winning more than $3 billion in two patent infringement jury trials in Texas, VLSI walked away from its bid to add $4 billion more in Delaware. The company agreed with Intel on Tuesday to a stipulated dismissal of its Delaware claims, rather than submit to further inquiry from Connolly into VLSI's ownership structure. It's the latest big shoe to drop in Connolly's ongoing quest to inject more transparency into patent ownership and funding.

Technology

December 28, 2022, 3:12 PM