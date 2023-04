News From Law.com

Good news for Florida International University College of Law. The Florida Board of Bar Examiners released on Tuesday the February general bar examination results, which showed that FIU Law earned the highest passage rate of all law schools in the Sunshine State, with a passage rate of over 72% of its 18 first-time test takers. The results bring national recognition to our program, which is wonderful for us as a newer school," said Antony Page, the dean of FIU Law.

April 11, 2023, 6:32 PM

