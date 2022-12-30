Theyve Done Every Trick in the Book: Providers File Class Ac...

News From Law.com

Attorneys have filed a class action lawsuit in a federal district court in Orlando for healthcare providers and individual plaintiffs, arguing that their clients are fed up with the "illegal hurdles" by several insurance companies to avoid paying up on COVID-19 services. Steven Teppler and Steven Adler, of counsel and partner at Mandelbaum Barrett in Boca Raton, Florida, and Roseland, New Jersey, respectively, represent plaintiffs Aventus Health LLC and multiple laboratories, along with proposed class representative Sean Bygrave. They filed suit against several defendants, including United Healthcare Inc. and OptumHealth Care Solutions.

