Theyre Just Killing Us: Defense Bar Confronts Rise in Nuclea...

News From Law.com

The plaintiffs bar is obtaining nuclear settlements through skillful manipulation of juries, said Robert Tyson, who has sought to rally the defense bar against rising verdicts and settlements. Since most cases settle rather than go to trial, plaintiffs' lawyers have become adept at leveraging nuclear verdicts to obtain nuclear settlements, said Tyson, a trial lawyer turned strategic managing partner at Tyson & Mendes in San Diego, California. "The number one cause of nuclear verdicts is plaintiffs' lawyers," Tyson said in an interview.

Insurance

April 18, 2023, 4:47 PM

nature of claim: /