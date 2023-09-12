Theyre Back: Texas High Court Resumes Oral Arguments After 6...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court, convening for oral arguments for the first time in six months, will take up ten cases this week, one case having to do with certified questions from a federal appeals court. Today, the court will consider two issues involving parental rights and a certified question from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. On Wednesday, American Honda Motor Co. Inc. v. Milburn. This product liability case from the Fifth District in Dallas focuses on whether Honda defectively designed the seatbelt that caused injuries and whether the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code's rebuttable presumption of nonliability shields Honda from liability. Numerous friend of the court briefs were filed in the American Honda case. Interested amici parties include the Texas Association of Defense Counsel, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Texas Trial Lawyers Association and The International Association of Defense Counsel.

