Attorneys told The Legal that instances of truly contentious depositions remain uncommon. Still, they said, certain types of disputes show signs of being on a modest rise. "There's two major issues that have been popping up and appear to be more frequent than in pre-pandemic times," said ethics attorney Josh Byrne of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, "and those are attorneys berating other counsel or parties and attorneys coaching witnesses."

Pennsylvania

January 13, 2023, 4:06 PM