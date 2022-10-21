News From Law.com

Defense attorney Jon L. Schoenhorn has become the center of a criminal case after prosecutors tried to disqualify him—so they could call him as a witness. Schoenhorn represents Michelle Troconis, who has been accused of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos in 2019. But after prosecutors attempted to call the lawyer to the stand, Schoenhorn responded by filing a motion that asks the court to dismiss all charges against his client, Troconis. However, a law professor doubts Schoenhorn's request to dismiss the entire case has teeth.

Connecticut

October 21, 2022, 3:21 PM