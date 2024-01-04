They Sued Her to Make an Example: Employers Stay-or-Pay Clau...

News From Law.com

When a Georgia dermatologist presented her employer with a 90-day notice of resignation prior to the conclusion of her three-year employment contract, her Wisconsin-based employer responded by suing the part-time employee for $820,000 linked to a "stay or pay" early termination contract clause.Now Atlanta counsel for Dr. Shenara A. Sexton are launching a counterclaim against Forefront Dermatology alleging its legal pursuit of their client involved "an effort to force her involuntary servitude to the company."

Georgia

January 04, 2024, 9:52 AM

nature of claim: /