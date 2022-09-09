They Followed Him ... And Killed Him: Georgia Court Revisits...

News From Law.com

Members of the Georgia Court of Appeals are preparing to reexamine the murder of a Black United States Army Reserve lieutenant colonel killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan nine days after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. EST, the intermediate appellate court will livestream a panel discussion, "The Murder of Colonel Lemuel Penn." The four-hour event is worth continuing legal education credit, but organizers said the value of the discussion is far greater.

Georgia

September 09, 2022, 11:21 AM