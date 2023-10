News From Law.com

Fifty attorneys general, including from Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas, reached a $49.5 million settlement with software company Blackbaud Inc. over a 2020 data breach. Blackbaud has agreed to revamp its data security and breach-notification process.

October 05, 2023, 2:13 PM

