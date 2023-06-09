They Could Be Penalized: FTX Bankruptcy to Remain in Delawar...

News From Law.com

A Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled out releasing the names of individual FTX investors after cybersecurity investigators on Friday provided testimony on the risks associated with the court releasing the personal information. District of Delaware Bankruptcy Court Judge John T. Dorsey said at the end of a hearing Friday that the decision is consistent with his goal of prioritizing creditors as the Chapter 11 process continues. "The evidence presented was uncontroverted that customer names have value," Dorsey ruled.

June 09, 2023, 4:49 PM

