News From Law.com

In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in the Northern District of Texas, American Airlines is going after Skiplagged Inc., a company that promotes the idea of booking a cheap flight with a layover in your final destination. American Airlines, which is headquartered in Fort Worth, argued that Skiplagged is violating a few aspects of their terms of agreement, not to mention trademark and copyright law for using their logo in users' search results.

Texas

August 18, 2023, 9:11 AM

nature of claim: /