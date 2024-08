News From Law.com

A Florida law firm secured a multi-million dollar verdict for a Sarasota woman injured in a 2022 motorcycle crash despite the strong-arm approach instituted by a well-known Miami defense firm. But there was a big gamble going into the trial. Pre-trial, the defense, headed by AM Law 200 firm Cole, Scot & Kissane, offered $1.5 million to settle but ended with a verdict of $8.5 million.

August 23, 2024, 5:28 PM