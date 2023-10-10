They Are Coming Forward: Litigation Rising Against Yale Clin...

News From Law.com

Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder brought a second lawsuit with seven new plaintiffs against Yale University for allegedly failing to protect patients from fentanyl diversion, causing severe pain during fertility procedures. The other lawsuit, involving 68 other patients, claimed the Yale University Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Clinic did not investigate multiple reports of "tortuous pain," and it failed to implement practices to prevent opioid diversion. In addition, the complaint alleged Yale does not take responsibility, and puts the full blame on the nurse, Donna Monticone, who pleaded guilty to stealing the fentanyl.

