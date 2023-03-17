They All Got Busted: 8 Experts Ousted From National Class Ac...

News From Law.com

A California federal judge excluded eight defense expert witnesses in a nationwide HIV drug class action, concluding their prepared opinions were essentially the same and likely ghostwritten by counsel. The Texas-based legal team for the Holley v. Gilead Sciences Inc. plaintiffs—thousands of HIV infected patients with personal injury claims against Gilead—challenged the defense witnesses based on comparisons of their submitted opinions. They asserted the witnesses fell short of Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and the U.S. Supreme Court's Daubert standard for expert testimony admissibility.

