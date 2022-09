New Suit - Trademark

Harness, Dickey & Pierce filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Norcold Inc. and Thetford LLC. The complaint targets Seek Adventure LLC and Brian Currier for allegedly selling Norcold and Thetford-branded recreational vehicle products online without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12111, Thetford LLC et al v. Seek Adventure LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 07, 2022, 5:39 PM