These Southeast Law Firms Achieved Mansfield Rule Certificat...

Six southeastern law firms were first-time participants this year among the group of firms that were certified or recertified under the Mansfield Rule leadership diversity initiative. Large regionally-based firms or firms founded in the region participating for the first time included Bradley Arant Boult Cummings; Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete; Jones Walker; Maynard Nexsen; Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough; and Parker Poe Adams Bernstein. A midsize firm, Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry, also was in its initial year, according to organizers.

October 12, 2023, 1:00 PM

