News From Law.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a series of new appointments and reappointments to the state's Judicial Nominating Commissions. These commissions play a pivotal role in the selection and nomination of judges across various districts in Florida. Of the dozen announced, some South Florida region appointees offered comments on their new roles.

Government

November 17, 2023, 12:55 PM

nature of claim: /