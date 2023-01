News From Law.com

Gold and Gold P.A. Boca Raton partner Keith Pierro was at the helm of an $11 million settlement for his client, the parents and estate of a young boy killed in a Bradenton, Florida, vehicle crash last year. Pierro credits plaintiff counsel's careful investigation and interpretation of the Graves Amendment under Florida law, which presented complicated insurance coverage issues that plaintiffs needed to overcome.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 3:08 PM