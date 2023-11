News From Law.com

The Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has been asked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to identify nominees for four openings on Miami-Dade's circuit and county courts. These openings are to fill the vacancies created by the resignation of Miami-Dade Circuit Judges Jennifer Bailey and Rosy Aponte, as well as the vacancies created by the upcoming elevation of Miami-Dade County Court Judges Laura Gonzalez-Marques and Christine Bandin.

