Lawyers across the country have begun challenging the constitutionality of National Labor Relations Board proceedings based on the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling in Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy. Suits have been filed in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Washington, D.C. claiming that NLRB administrative judges are unconstitutionally insulated from removal

Government

August 28, 2024, 11:08 AM