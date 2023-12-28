These Hopefuls Wont Become Judges—at Least Not This Time |...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Senate has sent a crop of federal judicial nominations back to the White House to restart the confirmation process in 2024. The maneuver, an exercise of arcane Senate rules, means it will be up to the White House to renominate the candidates in the new year. It means that it will be up to the White House to renominate the candidates in the new year. U.S. District Court nominees whose names were returned to the president include Eumi K. Lee, for the Northern District of California, Marian F. Gaston, for the Southern District of California, Edward Sunyol Kiel, for the District of New Jersey, and Sarah French Russell, for the District of Connecticut.

Government

December 28, 2023, 2:56 PM

nature of claim: /