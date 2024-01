News From Law.com

A group of federal court hopefuls who failed to win confirmation before the end of 2023 have been re-nominated, but some other candidates might not get a second chance. The White House re-nominated 16 candidates to district courts and courts of appeals on Monday, but five others who drew criticism from Republicans in the Senate have not been re-nominated.

January 09, 2024, 1:27 PM

