After two decades, four disbarments and multiple evasive maneuvers to avoid paying legal fees, a Florida jury returned a multimillion-dollar verdict to a team of attorneys, who said there is more money they aim to recover. "If you are going to cheat people, you are putting your law license at risk," said Larry Stewart, who is among the plaintiffs that sued the defendants, disbarred attorney Harley Kane and his wife, Michelle Kane, and their law firm.

April 12, 2023, 1:37 PM

