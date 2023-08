News From Law.com

Amid urban sprawl, population growth and heightened crime, increases in judicial workloads have qualified nine of Georgia's 50 judicial circuits for the addition of one more judge. When taken to a vote during a general session meeting, members of the Judicial Council of Georgia prioritized the allocation of additional judges requested in the Augusta, Alapaha, Clayton, Douglas, Houston, Northern, Stone Mountain, Tallapoosa and Tifton judicial circuits.

August 28, 2023, 9:36 AM

