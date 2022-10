News From Law.com

Most law firms in the top 25 league tables have seen massive drops in deal activity. But there are exceptions. While firms such as Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison (a 64% drop in deal value year-over-year), Weil, Gotshal & Manges (a 55.7% drop) and others took it on the nose, there were five firms that managed to come out in the black thus far in 2022, according to the third-quarter league tables from Refinitiv.

October 10, 2022, 5:00 AM