These Cases Just Took Priority in Fulton County: Read the Ju...

Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk has issued an order of business aimed at addressing pending landlord-tenant cases. Effective Oct. 30, the order prioritized landlord-tenant matters by increasing both the number of courtrooms hearing such issues and the amount of calendar dates made available for the proceedings.With cases involving legal counsel backlogged upwards of six months on average, lawyers are applauding the potential for the dispositive initiative to help those in private practice "better serve" their clients.

Georgia

November 07, 2023, 1:56 PM

