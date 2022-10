News From Law.com

With Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter now closed, the panel of big law firms that advised both sides — in the boardroom and the courtroom — are closer to their final paycheck on the big deal. After a detour in Delaware Chancery Court, the once-contentious deal could ultimately prove more lucrative than other straightforward acquisitions.

October 28, 2022, 3:51 PM