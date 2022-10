News From Law.com

Since 2017, the average ransomware demand has grown thirtyfold, according to NetDiligent's Ransomware 2022 Spotlight report. The average demand in 2021 reached $751,000, while the year prior it was $357,000. Review the industries that saw the highest average ransomware demands, based on cyber claims and incident response datasets.

October 24, 2022, 12:00 AM