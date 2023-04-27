These 9 Bills Could Affect the Texas Judiciary: Key Legislat...

News From Law.com

The Texas House Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence Committee, with five weeks to go in this year's legislative session, has moved 91 bills, many of which could dramatically affect the judicial branch if signed into law. Among the bills going forward are proposals to create a business law court system; new education, disclosure and disciplinary procedures for judges and election candidates; creation of a council to investigate state prosecutors for incompetence; the raising of mandatory retirement age for judges and justices; and expansion of data collection and analysis requirements at the Office of Court Administration.

April 27, 2023, 6:00 AM

