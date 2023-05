News From Law.com

Their colleagues have named two South Florida judges to helm a state appellate court. Chief Judge Mark W. Klingensmith was re-elected as chief of Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal. He took charge of the court in 2022, succeeding Judge Burton C. Conner, who'd served a two-year term. Meantime, appellate jurists chose Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz as the court's chief judge-elect.

Florida

May 02, 2023, 1:52 PM

