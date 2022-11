Who Got The Work

Tyler E. Baker of Sheppard Mullin has entered an appearance for Hogg Outfitters LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 1 in New Jersey District Court by Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila on behalf of Thermos LLC, asserts two patents related to vacuum insulated beverage containers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler, is 2:22-cv-06399, Thermos L.L.C. v. Hogg Outfitters, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 22, 2022, 6:52 AM