New Suit - Trademark

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Therma LLC. The complaint takes aim at Hello Therma Inc. and Manik Suri for allegedly using a confusingly similar mark to the plaintiff in the sale of HVAC and energy-related services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00729, Therma LLC v. Hello Therma Inc. et al.

California

February 17, 2023, 7:16 PM