New Suit - Securities Class Action

First State Depository and New Direction Trust Co. were hit with a consumer class action on Friday in Kansas District Court over an alleged multimillion-dollar precious metal fraud scheme. The suit, brought by Foulston Siefkin, accuses the defendants of falsely promising monthly silver lease payments to investors as part of its 'Maximus Program,' then misappropriating investors' assets and failing to actually purchase, store and insure the metal. The CFTC launched a similar enforcement action in September, leading to a receivership and an order establishing a distribution and claims adjudication process. The case is 2:23-cv-02091, Theriault v. New Direction Trust Co. et al.

Kansas

March 03, 2023, 4:47 PM