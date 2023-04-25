Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Liebler Gonzalez & Portuondo on Tuesday removed a conversion lawsuit against Bank of America to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Haselkorn & Thibaut and attorney Charles L. Pickett on behalf of the estate of Elizabeth Cabral, who was found murdered in her Highland Beach apartment in 2018. The suit seeks to recover funds siphoned and converted from the Cabrals by their financial advisor David Del Rio, who pled guilty last month and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The case is 9:23-cv-80700, Regan v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Theresa Regan, as Curator of the Estate of Elizabeth Cabral

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

defendant counsels

Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo, PA

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract