New Suit

Intercontinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn and the InterContinental, was sued Thursday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court case was brought by the Strojnik Firm on behalf of Theresa Brooke. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00953, Theresa Brooke v. Inter-Continental Hotels Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 25, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Theresa Brooke

Strojnik Firm LLC

defendants

Inter-Continental Hotels Corporation

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA