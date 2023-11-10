Theres No Better Training Than In-Person Training: How 3 Phi...

News From Law.com

With litigation work making up for the softness of the transactional market across the country, training the next generation of litigators has taken on utmost importance for law firms confronting quickly evolving technology, and, of course, the fast-paced changes brought on by the pandemic.A look across three Am Law 100 firms shows that associates value hands on experience when it comes to trial training, with trial academies and mock trial simulations a popular means for more senior associates to developing connections inside the firm as well as cultivating hard skills needed for the courtroom.

Cybersecurity

November 10, 2023, 3:38 PM

nature of claim: /