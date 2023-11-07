Theres More Trust in the Market: Inside the Rise of Law Firm...

News From Law.com

A growing number of large law firm partners are eschewing Big Law life, pursuing visions for their own businesses that they say often enable greater autonomy of practice and closer client relationships.The rise of the law firm spinoff comes as successful partners look to redefine rates for clients and forgo client conflicts, legal consultants and spinoff leaders report. And frequently spinoffs are achieving growth as they compete for more national work and high-quality talent, while offering something that the Am Law 50 simply doesn't.

Legal Services

November 07, 2023, 8:00 AM

nature of claim: /