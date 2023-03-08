Theres Good News—and Bad—About Georgia Case Backlogs | L...

News From Law.com

Federal funds delegated to address Georgia's pandemic-related court backlogs have aided in decreasing pending caseloads and increasing the resumption of jury trials, according to Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs. However, the judiciary's case resolution efforts are continuing to be challenged by workforce woes as courts' attempts to hire and retain staff remain problematic. "We have learned that money alone will not fix the problem," Boggs said during his first State of the Judiciary address. "Our judicial system is having enormous challenges finding the workers it needs to fill the positions justice demands."

Georgia

March 08, 2023, 12:54 PM