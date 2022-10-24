Theres a Problem: Lawsuits in Multiple States Link Hair Care...

News From Law.com

DiCello Levitt announced the filing of three lawsuits against L'Oreal, Revlon and others alleging their hair relaxers, used predominantly by Black women, caused uterine cancer and other health problems. DiCello Levitt teamed with The Cochran Firm, Ben Crump Law and Bullock Ward Mason to file the lawsuits on Friday in New York, California and Illinois. The lawsuits are the latest brought over allegedly defective consumer products targeted to Black women.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 24, 2022, 7:35 PM