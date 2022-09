News From Law.com

Plaintiffs' lead counsel Christopher Mattei continued to drive home his point that Free Speech Systems, Alex Jones' company, was using Google Analytics to track the popularity of the lies about the Sandy Hook shooting, and used that information for profit. Google Analytics is a way to track web traffic. Mattei went back to questioning attorney and corporate representative for Free Speech Systems Brittany Paz about Inforwars' use of Google Analytics.

Connecticut

September 15, 2022, 1:17 PM