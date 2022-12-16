Theres a Lot of People Getting Hurt: Pushback and Support fo...

News From Law.com

Even as critics express their objections, supporters of a New Jersey bill that would limit restrictive covenant agreements hope to move the measure forward in 2023. The legislation, which would impose deterrents on employers' ability to enter into such agreements, has received significant pushback since it was introduced last February. But opposition won't derail the measure, said Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, the bill's primary sponsor in the General Assembly.

December 16, 2022, 10:41 AM