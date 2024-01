News From Law.com

There's a light at the end of the tunnel for medical malpractice lawyers who have been grinding their way through back-to-back trial bookings. The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas' densely packed trial scheduling that took off last year is on track to calm down by the second half of 2024, according to Administrative Judge Daniel Anders.

