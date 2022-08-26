There Was No Regulation: Court Grapples With Fault, Reasonab...

News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals has reversed summary judgment awarded to a Bartow County senior assisted living facility following the death of a 90-year old resident who'd been struck and injured by a sensorless door.The intermediate appellate court determined jury questions exist as to whether Felton Manor Personal Care had superior knowledge that the automatic doors posed a hazard to its Cartersville residents and whether the decedent, Richard Baney, failed to exercise ordinary care for his own safety by holding a conversation while standing in the automatic doorway.The ruling comes three months after lawyers appeared before the intermediate appellate court for oral arguments disputing whether a reasonable standard of care had been breached.

Georgia

August 26, 2022, 3:48 PM