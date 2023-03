News From Law.com

The National Law Journal has launched a profile series of plaintiff bar leaders. Each Q&A takes a personal look at the attorney's career and legacy as well as discusses industry trends. In this edition, Hagens Berman managing partner Steve Berman discusses his legal strategy in the Ohio train derailment and the importance of keeping claimant representation local. He also raises concerns about conservative judges and shares his take on life-work balance.

March 29, 2023, 12:07 PM

